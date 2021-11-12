Emergency Measures Implemented on Urea, Urea Water Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, companies that import, produce or sell urea or urea water solution must report daily earnings to the government by noon the following day.This and other measures went into immediate effect after being approved at a Cabinet meeting that morning. Devised by the industry and environment ministries, they aim to adjust the supply and demand of both items amid a serious shortage resulting from China’s export curbs.Companies must also report the amount of imports they are expected to bring in for the next two months. With this measure, the government is seeking to forecast supply and demand risks.The measures will be in place until the end of the year and during that period, exports of urea and urea water solution will be prohibited.Also from Thursday, the sale of urea water solution will only be allowed at gas stations and the amount will be restricted to a maximum of ten liters per passenger vehicle and up to 30 liters for trucks and construction and farming machinery.The government plans to slap a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine of up to 100 million won on those who violate the latest emergency measures.