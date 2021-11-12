High Schools Shift to Online Classes 1 Week before CSAT

Photo : YONHAP News

With just one week left until the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), the second during the pandemic, high schools across the nation shifted to online classes on Thursday.The move came as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 clusters and take quarantine steps for test venues. High school seniors in Seoul have already been attending classes online since last Thursday.Following similar measures from last year, infected test-takers or those in self-quarantine will be eligible to take the exam. The government has secured 112 venues for those in self-quarantine and another 31 for takers with COVID-19.The education ministry plans to secure more such venues if necessary while monitoring the number of test-takers both in self-quarantine or who test positive for COVID-19.This year’s CSAT will be held from 8:40 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. next Thursday at one-thousand-394 venues. All test-takers must wear masks at test sites.