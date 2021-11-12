Menu Content

Science

KARI Chief: Possible to Send 700kg Lander to Moon if Nuri Launch Succeeds

Written: 2021-11-11 11:27:24Updated: 2021-11-11 15:40:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) believes that if it manages to successfully launch the nation's first space rocket Nuri, South Korea will be able to send a 700-kilogram lander to the moon. 

Lee Sang-ryool made the remark on Wednesday at a symposium in Seoul on what direction space policies should take to boost the nation’s space capacity. 

Lee was responding to a question about when the nation will be able to begin lunar probes. In making the comment, he cited that a restriction on using solid fuel for space launch vehicles has been lifted following a revision to South Korea-U.S. missile guidelines.

Lee said considerations are also being taken to make a one-and-a-half ton lunar lander, adding that he believes the nation could send it to the moon. 

On last month’s launch of Nuri which failed to attain its ultimate goal, Lee said the outcome was not perfect. But he was quick to add that the agency met many of the goals it had set, particularly in terms of hardware and design.
