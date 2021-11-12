Menu Content

PPP Candidate Pledges to Reaffirm 1998 Seoul-Tokyo Declaration

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl on Thursday pledged to improve ties with Japan if he becomes president, first by reaffirming the 1998 bilateral declaration during the Kim Dae-jung administration.

During his visit to the southwestern city of Mokpo, where Kim grew up, Yoon posted on social media that news of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's reelection reminded him of the late former president.

The 1998 declaration between Kim and late former Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi contained Tokyo's remorse and apology for its colonial-era atrocities and Seoul's call to build a "future-oriented relationship" based on reconciliation.

Citing the declaration as one of Kim's biggest diplomatic achievements, Yoon said Seoul-Tokyo relations were better than ever before in the country's modern history.

Expressing regret over frayed bilateral ties during the Moon Jae-in administration, the candidate called for wisdom with the mutual aim of coexistence with the neighboring country.
