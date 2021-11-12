Transport Ministry to Commercialize Air Taxi System by 2025

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport presented its Urban Air Mobility(UAM) system, also known as air taxis, at an event on Thursday at Gimpo International Airport.
The presentation included a demonstration of the German Volocopter, a two-seat, multi-propeller aircraft that can take off vertically. The craft flew on a three-kilometer test course, showing off its control and coordination.
A smaller version of South Korea's own Optionally Piloted Personal Air Vehicle(OPPAV) was also presented. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute plans to complete the full-size OPPAV for a test flight by next year.
The event also demonstrated how the UAM service will work. A passenger arriving at the airport on an international flight can utilize an app to set a destination. They then go through a quick inspection before boarding the air taxi to their final destination.
The transport ministry aims to commercialize the UAM service connecting major airports and downtown Seoul by 2025.