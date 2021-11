Photo : YONHAP News

The Doosan Bears beat the Samsung Lions and are now heading to a record seventh consecutive Korean Series.The Bears defeated the Lions 11-3 in the penultimate round of the Korea Baseball Organization’s(KBO) postseason on Wednesday night at Jamsil Stadium.Doosan is the first wild card winner to make it to the final round since the wild card was added in 2015.The Bears will face off against regular season champions the KT Wiz, with Game One set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Gochoek Sky Dome in Seoul.Hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez was voted the MVP of the round. He is the fourth foreign player to earn the accolade and the first foreign hitter since Mendy Lopez of the Samsung Lions in 2004.