UNC Commander: We're Ready to Deter, Defeat S. Korea's Enemies

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the United Nations are ready to deter the enemies of South Korea and defeat them if necessary, according to the chief of the UN Command(UNC) and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on Thursday.Speaking at a ceremony marking the International Memorial Day for UN Veterans in Busan, Gen. Paul LaCamera added that all members of the UN know that the combined forces are stronger than ever with the highest-level readiness to protect South Korea from enemies.LaCamera also highlighted the troops’ fearlessness and that the UNC will never forget the fallen.The event, called “Turn Toward Busan,” had 300 participants including Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, foreign delegations and about 40 war veterans from seven countries who fought in the Korean War.It included a minute of silence with all attendees facing the UN Memorial Cemetery to pay homage to the troops that fought alongside South Korea in the Korean War. It is the world’s only cemetery to remember fallen UN soldiers.While Turn Toward Busan has been held since 2007, November 11 was first designated International Memorial Day for UN Veterans last year.