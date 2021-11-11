KDCA: S. Korea May Not be Able Move to Next Phase of Living with COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea may not yet be ready to begin the second phase of a three-part transition in its "living with COVID-19" system.Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said on Thursday that the nation may have to extend the current first phase or tighten quarantine measures instead of moving on to the next phase, given the current uptick in COVID infections.Jeong said the government is closely monitoring the rising number of critically ill COVID-19 patients, and will review a possible transition to the next phase as well as other possible measures in line with the spread of the virus and occupancy rate of hospital beds.The government had been hoping to initiate the second phase of the scheme from the end of November.She also added the government is mulling on shortening the interval between the last vaccine dose and a booster shot for those above 50, and others who are eligible for booster shots.Health authorities have already slashed the interval from six months to five for first priority groups at nursing homes.