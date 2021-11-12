S. Korea, US to Strengthen Cooperation on Supply Chain Network, Other Global Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation on improving supply chains and other pending global issues.A senior official of the Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday that the agreement was made during a meeting held earlier in the day between Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the ministry Yeo Seung-bae and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.The two officials reportedly exchanged opinions on the Seoul-Washington alliance, issues on the Korean peninsula and other global concerns and reaffirmed their alliance is a linchpin for peace, stability and prosperity of Northeast Asia and beyond.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Kritenbrink also sat down with Deputy Minister for Trade Jeong Dae-jin on Thursday and exchanged opinions about follow-up efforts on streamlining global supply chains since a South Korea-U.S. summit in May.They discussed in particular cooperation in key areas such as semiconductors and electricity vehicle batteries and agreed to closely cooperate on these fields.