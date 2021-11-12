Chinese Ambassador Pledges Effort to Address Urea Shortage in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s top diplomatic envoy says that his country takes the shortage of urea water solution in South Korea seriously and will work together with Seoul to address the issue.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming made the remark during his meeting with ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on Thursday.Xing argued China’s adjustment of export raw materials subject to inspection, resulting in a severe shortage of the material in South Korea, does not target a specific country. China is also suffering from a significant shortage of the material, he said.The Chinese diplomat was responding to Lee, who called for cooperation from China on overcoming “chaos” resulting from urea's shortage.South Korea relies heavily on urea, which is a key ingredient used in urea water solution in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, with about two-thirds of its imports coming from the neighboring country.