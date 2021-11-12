Export Prices Rise for 11th Straight Month in October

Photo : YONHAP News

Export and import prices both rose last month amid rising prices of oil and raw materials.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's export price index marked 116-point-18, up one-point-six percent on-month, in October.The reading marked the eleventh consecutive monthly increase and was the largest figure since September 2012. From a year earlier, it posted a rise of 25-point-three percent.Meanwhile, the import price index also jumped four-point-eight percent on-month in October, extending the rising streak to six months.From a year earlier, the reading surged 35-point-eight percent, the largest on-year growth since October 2008, when it soared 47-point-one percent.The rises in export and import prices are attributed to soaring oil prices.Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, jumped 12-point-four percent last month, and prices of raw materials also rose ten-point-one percent on-month in October.