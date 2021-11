Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football team defeated the United Arab Emirates(UAE) 1-0 in a World Cup Asian qualifier on Thursday.Hwang Hee-chan made the only score of the game with a penalty in the 36th minute at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.With the victory, Team Korea has secured eleven points with three wins and two draws, keeping second place in Group A after Iran in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.The top two teams from Group A and B will secure automatic spots in the tournament. South Korea will next face off against Iraq on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.