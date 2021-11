Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Indonesia have reached an agreement on Jakarta's overdue payments for a joint fighter development project.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that Indonesia's defense ministry has agreed to retain its financial commitment to the project.In 2010, Indonesia agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the cost for the eight-point-eight trillion won project to jointly develop a fighter jet called the KF-21 from 2015 to 2028.But the country stopped making payments in 2017, with the overdue amount reportedly reaching 800 billion won.Under the latest agreement, Indonesia agreed to maintain its 20-percent share, but pay 30 percent of that in kind. Jakarta is also making the payments by 2026 as previously agreed, but the exact timing hasn't been inked.