Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Pacific island countries will hold a virtual meeting next Tuesday.Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday that the Fourth Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers Meeting will bring together representatives from South Korea and 14 island countries, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his counterparts will discuss substantive ways to enhance cooperation and exchange opinions on the state of affairs in the Pacific region including the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said responses to global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and maritime pollution are also among the items up for discussion.