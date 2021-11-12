Prime Minister Apologizes for Violating Quarantine Rule

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has apologized for breaking social distancing protocols and vowed never to repeat such an incident.Kim made the remark during a policy review meeting in Seoul Friday following a KBS report that he attended a luncheon of eleven people last Saturday, and breached a rule that limits private gatherings to ten in the Seoul metro area.Kim, who heads the nation’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, said he has no words to express how sorry he is.He said a friend of his was unexpectedly accompanied by his wife and that they couldn’t tell her to leave. The prime minister went on to say that whatever the reason, it doesn’t change the fact that he violated quarantine rules.The Jongno district office later said it will receive quarantine violation reports from all eleven people, including the prime minister, and impose fines.A fine of up to 100-thousand won can be levied for violators of the gathering ban.