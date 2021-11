Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments are set to kick off autumn and winter festivals which were put on hold for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This comes as restrictions on holding large-scale events will ease once the nation enters the second stage of its three-step transition to "living with COVID-19” from December 13, unless variables emerge.Under the second stage, there are no limits on festival venues that have the COVID-19 pass entry system, enabling thousands to gather.Local governments are hoping to revive their economies while placing top priority on quarantine rules at festival sites.