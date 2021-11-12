Diplomat at US Embassy under Investigation after Alleged Hit-and-Run

Photo : KBS News

A diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul is under police investigation for an alleged hit-and-run incident earlier this week.According to police on Thursday, a vehicle driven by the diplomat, who was accompanied by three others, is suspected of rear-ending a taxi while changing lanes near Seoul's Namsan No. 3 tunnel Wednesday afternoon.Instead of dealing with the incident, the diplomat fled to the nearby Yongsan Garrison. The taxi driver gave chase, but was blocked by U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) officials.The diplomat and passengers refused to cooperate when the police arrived at the garrison gate. They declined to open the vehicle windows or take a breathalyzer test and then went on base.After confirming through the foreign ministry that the driver is a U.S. diplomat, the police sent an official request to the embassy for cooperation.While the embassy said it is certain that local law enforcement will conduct a thorough and fair investigation, the ministry said it will cooperate with the police to respond to illegal acts involving the diplomatic corps in a stern manner.