Candidates Continue on Campaign Trail, Parties Lock Horns over Special Counsel

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates from the country's two main political parties continued on the campaign trail, while the parties themselves locked horns over a special counsel probe into the Seongnam development scandal.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday traveled to the southeastern regions of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, the first stops on his weekly regional tour to check on people's livelihoods.Main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Seok-youl held talks with visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink, in his first diplomatic event since becoming a candidate.Kritenbrink met Lee on Thursday.The rival parties, meanwhile, wrangled over the Seongnam land development scandal, following Lee's conditional acceptance of the special counsel probe. Lee was serving as Seongnam's mayor when the city jointly undertook the controversial project.While the PPP called for talks without preconditions, the DP said Lee's remarks were aimed at highlighting thoroughness in the prosecution's ongoing investigation.