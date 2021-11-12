N. Korea May Be Trying to Elevate Kim Jong-un’s Political Status

Photo : YONHAP News

The government believes that North Korea's growing references to regime leader Kim Jong-un as "suryong," a name previously reserved for his predecessors, is part of efforts to elevate his political status marking the tenth year of his leadership.Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol said on Friday that the increasing references are likely aimed at highlighting people's loyalty to Kim after the ruling Workers' Party endorsed him as "general secretary" in January.While Pyongyang has yet to announce plans for a major event to celebrate the ten-year anniversary, the ministry plans to continue monitoring related developments.As for Kim not making a public appearance for a month after delivering a speech at a defense exhibition on October 11, the deputy spokesperson said there have been similar cases for a comparatively long time.