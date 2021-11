Photo : KBS News

The government will foster tourism content capitalizing on the global success of the K-pop band BTS and the popular Netflix series "Squid Game" to attract overseas visitors.The government on Friday held a strategy meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and finalized a set of measures aimed at revitalizing the tourism sector.Under the plan, the government will fund programs to create Korean Wave content, including travel products related to BTS and “Squid Game.”Ministries will encourage events such as K-pop concerts and entertainment expos. In line with such moves, a massive concert hall dedicated to K-pop named CJ LiveCity Arena will open in 2024.In addition to the Korean Wave, other tourism content relating to health and well-being and peace tours to the demilitarized zone will also be developed.