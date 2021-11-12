Menu Content

Jin Air's Passenger System Error Causes Major Flight Delays

Written: 2021-11-12 15:18:55Updated: 2021-11-12 16:41:29

Photo : YONHAP News

A passenger service system error at low-cost carrier Jin Air on Friday caused major delays in boarding and ticket issuance at airports around the country.

While all of the company's employees were dispatched to manually issue tickets since the error was initially detected at around 6:30 a.m., the hold up led to delays in flight departures.

As of noon, 50 Jin Air flights around the country were behind schedule, with 22 lagging by more than an hour. Flights scheduled for takeoff from Jeju Island were stalled for up to three hours.

The carrier's website also suspended reservations and online check-ins while conducting an emergency systems inspection.

As the carrier expects that it will take time to fully resolve the issue, Jin Air has consulted with affiliate Korean Air to operate six flights connecting Gimpo and Jeju airports on Friday afternoon.
