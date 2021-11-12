S. Korea, Russia to Set Up Military Hotlines to Prevent Accidental Clashes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Russia have agreed to set up military hotlines to strengthen communication and prevent accidental clashes at sea and in the air.According to the defense ministry on Thursday, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to set up a hotline between their Navies and another between their Air Forces within the year.The agreement comes nearly 20 years after the two countries launched negotiations in 2002.The ministry said the measures are expected to not only prevent accidental clashes at sea and in the air through reinforced trust and communication, but also contribute towards easing regional tensions and establishing peace.Due to a lack of hotlines, Russia failed to inform South Korea in advance when its military planes entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) multiple times last December.