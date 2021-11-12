Lee, Yoon Butt Heads over Diplomacy with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates of the two main parties locked horns over diplomacy as both began tackling diplomatic issues and met with overseas delegates.In a Facebook post Friday, ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung took issue with an earlier pledge made by his main rival Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party. Yoon promised to reaffirm a 1998 joint declaration with Japan as a way to improve bilateral relations.Lee criticized Yoon's remarks saying that today's Japan is not the same as when that declaration was adopted and that the country has since swung to the far right.Meanwhile the PPP blasted Lee saying it was shocking to see how he blatantly expressed anti-U.S. sentiment while meeting a visiting U.S. senate delegation, calling it a diplomatic gaffe.Meeting with U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff on Friday, Lee said Korea was annexed to Japan because the U.S. condoned the move through the 1905 Taft-Katsura Agreement.