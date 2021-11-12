Menu Content

Gov't Secures At Least 5-Months' Supply of Urea Water Solution

Written: 2021-11-12 19:12:36Updated: 2021-11-12 19:24:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Friday that it has secured enough urea water solution to satisfy local demand for the next five months or so. 

A pan-ministerial meeting presided over by First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won outlined ongoing efforts by the government to address a severe shortage of the additive caused by China’s export curbs, including progress through diplomatic channels.

According to officials, the government secured urea water solution required for vehicle operation for up to two-point-nine months from countries such as Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, as it sought to diversify imports and request assistance from the private sector. 

Accordingly, the stockpile of the material known as diesel exhaust fluid used to reduce emissions is expected to last for five-point-three months instead of just two-point-four months. 

Around 82-point-75 million liters of urea or urea water solution are scheduled to arrive from overseas or currently under import negotiations. 

The government also began emergency distribution of the secured urea water solution, including 27-thousand liters imported from Australia, giving priority to private ambulances across the nation.
