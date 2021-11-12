New COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases have been reported in Seoul in the past 24 hours.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that two-thousand-325 new infections were confirmed nationwide on Friday, including 14 from overseas. The nation's new coronavirus cases stayed above 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day. The accumulated caseload has topped 393-thousand.The capital region accounted for more than 78 percent of Friday's tally, with one-thousand-one of the total one-thousand-810 cases in the metro area reported in Seoul.The number of critically ill patients is up by ten from the previous day to hit another record high of 485.The death toll is also rising with 32 fatalities reported in a single day. It is the first time since January that the figure went over 30. Total deaths so far stand at three-thousand-83 with the fatality rate at zero-point-78 percent.