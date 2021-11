Photo : YONHAP News

The government has extended its special advisory on overseas travel for another month.The foreign ministry said Saturday it is extending the advisory through December 13 and advised people to cancel or postpone non-essential trips and residents abroad to minimize contact with others and abide by safety rules.The special advisory is stronger than Level Two in the four-tier travel alert system which urges citizens to refrain from travel. But it's weaker than Level Three which recommends evacuation.The advisory first imposed in March has been extended every month as the outbreak continues worldwide.The ministry said it will begin easing some restrictions in phases for individual countries starting next month based on factors such as vaccination rates and travel bubble negotiations.