Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the World Health Organization said North Korea and Eritrea are the only countries in the world that have not started COVID-19 vaccinations.In a virtual briefing Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that nearly 500 million vaccine doses have been sent to 144 countries through the COVAX program.However, he reported there is still inequitable access, citing data that six times more booster shots are administered globally than initial doses in low-income countries. Ghebreyesus called it a scandal that must stop now.The WHO chief reiterated the goal of vaccinating 40 percent of the population of every country by the end of this year.He also expressed concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe noting a record two million cases reported last week.