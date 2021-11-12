Top Diplomats of US, Japan Hold Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the U.S. and Japan held phone talks and reaffirmed cooperation, including with Seoul, to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.According to Japan’s foreign ministry, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, held the talks Saturday morning.Hayashi asked for U.S. cooperation on the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea and Blinken expressed support.The two sides also agreed to cooperate on China-related issues and sternly opposed Beijing's unilateral attempt to shake up order in the East and South China seas.According to Kyodo News, the two affirmed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait while seeking to hold a two-plus-two meeting of defense and foreign ministers as soon as possible.The diplomats additionally agreed to arrange a visit to the U.S. by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the near future, for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to bolster the countries’ alliance and joint efforts toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region.