77.9% of S. Korea's Population Fully Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The state vaccine task force said Saturday that over 148-thousand people received their second COVID-19 jabs the previous day pushing up the total to 39-point-nine million fully vaccinated people.The figure accounts for 77-point-nine percent of the country’s total population of 52 million and 90-point-two percent of those 18 and older.Nearly 42 million have received at least one dose, accounting for 81-point-six percent of the total population and close to 93 percent of people 18 and older.In the past three days from Wednesday to Friday, three-thousand-937 possible vaccine side effects were reported, raising the accumulated total to over 373-thousand.The tally includes 15 deaths, 27 cases of anaphylaxis and over a hundred serious adverse reactions. Minor effects accounted for 96-point-four percent of all cases, including muscle pain, headaches, fever, chills and nausea.