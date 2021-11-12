Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

77.9% of S. Korea's Population Fully Vaccinated

Written: 2021-11-13 13:16:01Updated: 2021-11-13 14:52:07

77.9% of S. Korea's Population Fully Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The state vaccine task force said Saturday that over 148-thousand people received their second COVID-19 jabs the previous day pushing up the total to 39-point-nine million fully vaccinated people.

The figure accounts for 77-point-nine percent of the country’s total population of 52 million and 90-point-two percent of those 18 and older.

Nearly 42 million have received at least one dose, accounting for 81-point-six percent of the total population and close to 93 percent of people 18 and older.

In the past three days from Wednesday to Friday, three-thousand-937 possible vaccine side effects were reported, raising the accumulated total to over 373-thousand.

The tally includes 15 deaths, 27 cases of anaphylaxis and over a hundred serious adverse reactions. Minor effects accounted for 96-point-four percent of all cases, including muscle pain, headaches, fever, chills and nausea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >