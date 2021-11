Photo : YONHAP News

COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution program, has reportedly allocated an additional 100-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for North Korea.Radio Free Asia said Saturday that the latest batch is in addition to the previous one-point-nine million doses of the AZ vaccine that COVAX set aside for the North.The combined total is enough to inoculate over one million people.A spokesperson for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, confirmed the figure with RFA, saying they are continuing dialogue with Pyongyang to provide support. However, the official did not give details on when or how the additional doses were allocated.The World Health Organization said Friday that North Korea and the African nation of Eritrea are the only countries in the world where COVID-19 vaccination has yet to start.