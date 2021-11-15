Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain over 2,000 for 5th Day, Critical Patients at 483

Written: 2021-11-14 10:45:43Updated: 2021-11-14 12:52:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of critically ill coronavirus patients came to 483 on Sunday amid rising infections after the nation began a transition to the "living with COVID-19" scheme this month.

According to health authorities, the number of critically ill patients dropped by two from the previous day when it hit a fresh high of 485. The figure rose to new highs for four consecutive days before the drop.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported two-thousand-419 infections were confirmed throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 395-thousand-460.

The daily tally rose by 94 from the day before and remained well above two-thousand for a fifth consecutive day.

Of the new cases, two-thousand-401 were local infections, while 18 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 80 percent of domestic cases at one-thousand-921. Other regions added 480 cases.

The death toll from the virus came to three-thousand-103 with 20 additional deaths. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent.
