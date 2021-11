Photo : KBS News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held a massive rally in Seoul on Saturday with about 20-thousand members gathered for the protest from across the nation.The members of the major umbrella union started the rally at 2:30 p.m. in the Dongdaemun area despite bans by the police and the Seoul metropolitan government.Protesters called for revisions to labor laws and improvements in working conditions.The KCTU initially planned to hold the rally in Yeouido, but changed the venue at 1 p.m. after the government did not permit the protest.After the rally, the Seoul Metropolitan Police said it has launched a probe into the participants and organizers of the illegal massive rally.Police plan to investigate key participants and organizers on charges of violating COVID-19 rules and laws on assembly and demonstration.