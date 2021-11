Photo : YONHAP News

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will visit South Korea this week amid brisk discussions on economic cooperation between high-level officials of the two nations.According to the government on Sunday, Tai will visit Seoul on Thursday after a trip to Japan.She will reportedly stay in South Korea for five days before heading to India next Monday.During the Seoul trip, the USTR is expected to meet with Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and other senior government officials to discuss semiconductor supply chains and other pending trade issues between the two nations.The trip will mark the first visit to South Korea by the top U.S. trade official since 2011.