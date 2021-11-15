Samsung Heir Departs for Business Trip to US, Canada

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong departed for a business trip to the United States and Canada on Sunday.It marks his first overseas business trip since August when he was released on parole. Lee will first fly to Canada and reportedly visit the firm's artificial intelligence research center in Toronto.Before the departure, the de facto chief of the Samsung Group told reporters at Gimpo Airport that he will meet with various American business partners during the trip.Samsung Electronics earlier said it will build a new chip facility in the United States. It is said to be considering the cities of Taylor or Austin in Texas for the new facility and Lee will reportedly finalize the site selection of the 20-trillion won facility during his U.S. trip.Asked if he will meet with officials from U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Lee said he would.He added that he is likely to visit Boston, where the headquarters of Moderna is located.