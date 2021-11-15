Nearly 200 Nations Reach Climate Deal at COP26

Photo : YONHAP News

About 200 countries reached an agreement to reduce coal power in phases and expand financial contributions by advanced countries to help poorer nations tackle the climate crisis.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, adopted the agreement on Saturday after two weeks of negotiations in the Scottish city of Glasgow, United Kingdom.The participating countries reached the watered-down climate pact after running a day past its scheduled end date.The Glasgow climate pact reportedly calls for countries to accelerate efforts to "phase down" their coal use and to roll back fossil fuel subsidies.It marks the first references of coal and fossil fuel in COP agreement texts.However, the language in the text has been significantly watered down from initial drafts due to requests by China and India, which asked the text to have a phasing "down" of coal as opposed to a phasing "out."Meanwhile, the countries agreed to call on governments to return next year with stronger plans to curb their greenhouse gas emissions and urge wealthy nations to at least double funding by 2050 to protect the most vulnerable nations from the hazards of a warmer planet.