Key Figure in Land Development Scandal Questioned Again

Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal again summoned a key figure in the case for more questioning.Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder in asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office Sunday morning.It marks his third appearance for questioning since he has been in pre-trial detention early this month. Last week, he refused to appear twice citing his health conditions.The prosecution plans to conduct an additional investigation into Kim's alleged breach of trust in the development project and put him on trial before his pre-trial detention expires next Monday.Kim is accused of inflicting losses of more than 110 billion won on Seongnam Development Corporation by designing a profit scheme with the firm’s former acting president Yoo Dong-kyu that benefited private investors. Kim also allegedly promised to give Yoo 70 billion won.