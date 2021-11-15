Presidential Candidates Continue Canvassing on Weekend

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates of the ruling and opposition parties continued their canvassing over the weekend to woo voters ahead of next year's presidential election.Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party visited the shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering on the southern island of Geoje and met with unionized workers and management.Lee said he would not make any promises regarding the shipbuilder's sale to its local rival Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, but would work to prevent unfair massive layoffs in the restructuring process.Lee will also visit Korea Aerospace Industries in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province and the Red Cross Hospital in Geochang, as well as meet with local residents.Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party will watch the first match of the South Korean baseball championship series, set for 2 p.m. at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the progressive minor Justice Party said during an appearance on KBS on Sunday that she does not believe in forming the DP-led coalition.Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, said that the 2010 sinking of the South Korean Navy frigate Cheonan was caused by a torpedo attack by North Korea.