Vice Foreign Minister Expects Good Outcome in War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said Sunday that he expects to see a good outcome soon in the pursuit of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The vice minister made the remarks to reporters after arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington for a trip to the United States.Choi said that there are no differences between Seoul and Washington in pursuing the declaration and the two sides are now discussing the methods, including when and how to pursue it.He continued that the most important thing is for the two sides to reach an agreement on the methods, adding that the discussions will likely produce results soon, which will then be proposed to North Korea.Asked if the North will likely give a positive response to the proposal, Choi said he cannot easily guarantee that. He also said he cannot guarantee that the outcome of discussions between Seoul and Washington will be disclosed.During his stay in the U.S., Choi will hold bilateral meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman as well as Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo. The three will also hold a trilateral meeting.