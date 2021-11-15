S. Korea Asks Cameroon to Support Bid for ILO Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Cameroon held a high-level policy consultation meeting last week.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Sunday, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon visited Cameroon on Thursday and Friday and held talks with Felix Mbayu, minister delegate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of cooperation with the Commonwealth.The two sides agreed to sign an agreement on a visa waiver program for diplomats and public officials to promote personnel exchanges between the two nations and exchanged opinions on bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy.Vice Minister Choi also asked Cameroon to support Seoul's candidacy for the top post at the International Labour Organization(ILO). Former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is running for the director-general post, with the election slated for March next year.He also spoke about the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference and Korea-Africa Forum set for next month in South Korea.This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and Cameroon plans to set up its resident embassy in South Korea next year.