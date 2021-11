Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of COVID-19 booster shots for those in their 50s and other groups began on Monday.According to the state vaccination task force, people in their 50s who completed their initial vaccination six months ago may receive additional shots from Monday with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.The government recommends people receive additional shots between six and eight months after the completion of initial vaccination.Additional shots were also available from Monday for people aged 18 to 49 with underlying illnesses, COVID-19 first responders and essential workers, such as police, firefighters and soldiers.Care workers and nurses at day care and special education facilities, and health workers at clinics and pharmacies are also eligible for booster shots.