Photo : KBS News

A forest fire that began in the country's eastern Gangwon Province on Sunday night has been contained after destroying thousands of square meters of woodland.The fire, which broke out at around 10 p.m. Sunday on a mountain in Yangyang County, was put out at 3 a.m. Monday.Fire and forest authorities mobilized 460 personnel and some 290 pieces of equipment to contain the fire.The fire is estimated to have destroyed five-thousand square meters of forest, with no casualties reported.Forest authorities plan to deploy helicopters to confirm that the fire is completely put out and also investigate the exact cause.