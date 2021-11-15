Menu Content

COVID-19 Cases Remain over 2,000 for 6th Day, Critical Patients at 471

Written: 2021-11-15 10:11:29Updated: 2021-11-15 20:51:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over two-thousand COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of critically ill patients staying over 400 for the tenth straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that two-thousand-six infections were confirmed throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 397-thousand-466.

The daily tally dropped by over 400 from the day before, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it remained above two-thousand for a sixth consecutive day. It marks the first time the Monday figure has surpassed two-thousand since September 26.  

The number of critically ill patients came to 471, down by 12 from the previous day after hitting a fresh high of 485 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, one-thousand-986 were local infections, while 20 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 78-point-two percent of domestic cases at one-thousand-554. Other regions added 432 cases.

The death toll rose to three-thousand-115 with 12 additional deaths, while the fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent.
