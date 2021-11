Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has reaffirmed that the government is capable of responding to a possible surge in daily COVID-19 infections.In a government meeting on Monday, the minister said that health authorities can respond to up to seven-thousand cases a day.He said the authorities are also securing more hospital beds and improving the home treatment system for COVID-19 patients so that they can handle daily cases rising to ten-thousand.The minister said that the government is making those preparations as it witnessed over two-thousand daily infections just one week after it began a transition to the living with COVID-19 scheme.Expressing concerns about the rapid growth in the number of critically ill patients and unvaccinated children and students, Kwon stressed the importance of complying with antivirus rules.