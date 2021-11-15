Menu Content

Sports

Two S. Korean Skaters Grab Bronze at NHK Trophy in ISU Grand Prix

Written: 2021-11-15 11:07:00Updated: 2021-11-15 14:53:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean figure skaters won bronze medals at an International Skating Union(ISU) Grand Prix event on Saturday.

At the NHK Trophy, the fourth in the 2021-2022 series, Cha Jun-hwan grabbed the bronze at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo after receiving a total score of 259-point-60 points in the men’s singles event. 

Shoma Uno of Japan took gold while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. secured silver. It marks the first time in three years for Cha to win a medal in the senior-level international invitational competition series. 

Fellow South Korean You Young secured the bronze on Saturday in the women’s singles event with a score of 203-point-60 points. Kaori Sakamoto and Mana Kawabe of Japan won gold and silver, respectively. 

You, who took bronze in the first event of the Grand Prix series in Las Vegas last month, became the first South Korean female skater since Kim Yuna in 2009 to win consecutive Grand Prix medals.

Saturday marked the first time in South Korean figure skating history for a male and female skater to both win a medal on the same day in the prestigious competition.
