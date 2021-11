Photo : KBS News

The nation’s rice production has surged by over ten percent this year compared to last year, posting the sharpest growth since 2010.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, rice production in 2021 amounted to nearly three-point-nine million tons this year, up ten-point-seven percent from last year’s three-point-five million tons.An official of the statistics agency noted this year’s rice production grew dramatically after South Korea posted its record lowest rice production last year due to an extended monsoon season and a series of typhoons.The agency also estimated that some 732-thousand hectares of land was used to grow rice this year, up zero-point-eight percent from last year.By region, South Jeolla Province posted the largest volume of rice harvest at 790-thousand tons, followed by South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province.