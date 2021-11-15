DP Candidate Proposes Talks on COVID-19 Relief with PPP Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate has proposed talks with his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival on universal COVID-19 relief, while the PPP candidate has sought endorsement from a former interim chief of the party.At a party election committee meeting on Monday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung referred to PPP candidate Yoon Seok-youl's pledge to inject 50 trillion won next year to compensate small businesses that suffered damages from the pandemic.Stressing urgency for the government to lend a helping hand, Lee suggested that the two candidates discuss universal relief payouts.Lee also criticized Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki after the government slashed the budget on regional vouchers from this year's 20 trillion won to six trillion won for next year.Meanwhile, Yoon attended an event hosted by former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in, who is widely expected to head the election committee.Yoon said the time has come once again for Kim, who has demonstrated leadership regardless of ideology or party lines, to play an important role. PPP leader Lee Jun-seok echoed the view, saying he is certain Kim will contribute towards the upcoming election in many ways.