Photo : YONHAP News

The first group of tourists from Singapore traveling under a travel bubble agreement with South Korea arrived on Monday.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) said the travelers landed at Incheon International Airport at around 8:50 a.m. It is the first group of foreigners to arrive in the country for tourism since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.The travelers will be able to begin tours without quarantine once they test negative on a PCR test.Out of the group, 26 representatives from Singapore's tourism and media industries who came at the KTO's invitation, will visit tourist attractions in the Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon regions and meet with domestic industry representatives.