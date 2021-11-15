Cost of S. Korea, Indonesia's Joint Fighter Jet Project Reduced

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has effectively lowered the development cost of the KF-21 Boramae, its first fighter jet, as it was classified as a defense article, which also brought down partner Indonesia’s share of the cost.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Monday, project expenses were cut from eight-point-six to eight-point-one trillion won.Jakarta, which pledged to shoulder 20 percent in return for a prototype, transfer of technical information and production of 48 units, will have to pay in one-point-six trillion won, down from a previous one-point-seven trillion won.An official at the state agency said the two sides recently revised their agreement to reflect Seoul's delayed classification, which exempts the jets from value added taxation.Last week, Jakarta reaffirmed its financial commitment to the project. It had suspended payments since 2017, citing economic difficulties. Overdue payments currently stand at around 800 billion won.Jakarta agreed to cover 20 percent of the project until 2026, while making 30 percent of its total payments in kind.