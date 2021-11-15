Menu Content

Moon Sends Congratulatory Orchid to PPP Candidate Yoon Seok-youl

Written: 2021-11-15 15:00:01Updated: 2021-11-15 16:32:28

Moon Sends Congratulatory Orchid to PPP Candidate Yoon Seok-youl

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sent an orchid to former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl on Monday to congratulate him on being elected the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) presidential candidate.

The plant was delivered to Yoon in person by senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Cheol-hee at the PPP headquarters, ten days after Yoon's primary win.

The presidential secretary said Moon offered advice to Yoon to be aware of his pacing as he campaigns, as the president himself had twice run for office.

Thanking the president, Yoon reciprocated by sending best wishes for Moon and the first lady's health.

After the meeting, the PPP said in a press briefing that Yoon asked that the president keep strict neutrality during the presidential election. 

Lee answered that the president told him to convey the same sentiment. 

Lee also visited minor People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon running as an independent to deliver orchids from Moon. He will visit minor Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jeung on Thursday.
