Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop super group BTS has won four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, taking home the most of the night.In the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, the boy band clinched the honors for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans.The seven-member act won Best Pop for the first time and the Biggest Fans prize for the fourth consecutive year. BTS also swept four categories last year including Best Song and Best Virtual Live.The annual ceremony returned to an in-person event this year after last year's online edition, but BTS did not attend.Best Music Video went to "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran claimed the coveted titles of Best Artist and Best Song for his song "Bad Habits."